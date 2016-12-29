Pages Navigation Menu

Foreign exchange: Nigeria spends N1trn on rice, wheat importation annually — CBN – Naija247news

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Business


Foreign exchange: Nigeria spends N1trn on rice, wheat importation annually — CBN
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, said that importation of rice and wheat gulped over N1 trillion in foreign exchange annually. Emefiele said this on Thursday in Jibia, Katsina State, at the launch of CBN Anchor …
