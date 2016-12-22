Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Foreign ministry says portfolio not yet assigned to Nigeria’s new ambassadors

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Photo credit: Bulet International (Nig.) Ltd

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“The deployment of Ambassadors-designate will be released only when agreements (consent) have been sought and obtained from prospective countries.”

The post Foreign ministry says portfolio not yet assigned to Nigeria’s new ambassadors appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.