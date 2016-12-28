Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Form three Likoni student drowns in hotel swimming pool – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Form three Likoni student drowns in hotel swimming pool
The Star, Kenya
A file photo of police at a swimming pool where a prominent lawyer was found dead in August 2015. /FILE. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. A form-three student of Likoni secondary school drowned in a swimming pool at a Mombasa guest …
Tragedy as Woman Pours Hot Cooking Oil on Her Husband on Christmas DayNigeria Today
Likoni wife burns husband with cooking oil on ChristmasHivisasa.com
Woman burns husband with boiling cooking oilCitizen TV (press release)
TUKO.CO.KE
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.