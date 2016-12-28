Amuneke bags chieftaincy title – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Amuneke bags chieftaincy title
Vanguard
Ex international, Emmanuel Amuneke, was yesterday in Eziobodo, Owerri west, Imo state, conferred with a chieftaincy tittle by the Eze in council of his community, Eziobodo. Amuneke who was conferred with the title Aka Welitere Mba 1 of Eziokele in …
Former African footballer of the year conferred with a chieftaincy title
Amuneke Regrets, In Tears Over Nigeria's 2017 CAF U-20 AFCON Failure
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG