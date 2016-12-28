Pages Navigation Menu

Amuneke bags chieftaincy title – Vanguard

Ex international, Emmanuel Amuneke, was yesterday in Eziobodo, Owerri west, Imo state, conferred with a chieftaincy tittle by the Eze in council of his community, Eziobodo. Amuneke who was conferred with the title Aka Welitere Mba 1 of Eziokele in …
