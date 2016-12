Former Benue LG boss arrested with cache of firearms

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—A former local government Chairman in Benue State and two other persons have been apprehended by police for allegedly being in possession of a cache of dangerous weapons.

Vanguard learned that the suspects were arrested yesterday at Ogobia, Ugboju area of Otukpo.

According to a source, who preferred anonymity, the trio are currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, CID, in Makurdi, where they are undergoing interrogation.

The source said the arrest may not be unconnected with the communal crisis that has led to several killings and destruction of property in Ogobia, Ugboju.

He said: “They may have also been arrested for the alleged mobilisation of militant youths, who went about killing, maiming and burning down property of those perceived as political enemies.

“That is why people are insisting on the prosecution of those involved in the killings of innocent persons and several destruction of properties carried out in the community, because nobody should be seen to be above the law.”

Vanguard gathered that moves were on to get the trio out of police net, but the moves were being resisted by those who lost loved ones to the bloodbath in the area.

Contacted, the state police spokesman, Assistant Superintendent, ASP, Moses Yamu, confirmed the arrest and recovery of cache of firearms.

He said: “One English pump action, two double-barrelled and two single-barrelled guns and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects, who are still undergoing interrogation.”

The post Former Benue LG boss arrested with cache of firearms appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

