Former Commissioner Advises Fayose Over Public Conducts

A former Commissioner and a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, Mr Oladiran Adesua, has slammed Governor Ayodele Fayose over his public conduct and outbursts in recent time.

The APC governorship aspirant who described Fayose as ‘unfit’ going by some of his actions said it was ‘appalling and disparaging’ to Ekiti’s value of honour and integrity, for the governor to have personally visited a bank and made withdrawals from a controversial accounts that had attracted national attention when salaries and pensions were not regularly paid for the past six months.

This came as the party warned members of the State Working Committee (SWC) from hobnobbing

with any of the governorship aspirants ahead of 2018 poll to prevent to avoid unnecessary suspicion and prevent implosion in the party.

The governor had last week visited the Ado Ekiti branch of the Zenith bank to make personal transaction following the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti order directing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to lift restriction placed on the governor’s accounts.

Adesua, who served under Otunba Niyi Adebayo-led government between1999 and 2003, expressed confidence that APC stands the chance of winning the 2018 governorship polls, if a thorough primary which will pave way for the emergence a credible candidate that has grassroots appeal.

Addressing SWC members, supporters and party members at the APC State Working Committee where he declared his governorship intent ahead of 2018 poll, Adesua advised governor Fayose to be wary of his public conduct and what the backlash of such action would have on the corporate integrity of an average Ekiti man.

According to the him, “How can a governor went to the bank and came out with bags of money in his hands in a state where salaries, gratuities and pensions were not paid? It is affecting our image negatively and this must stop in 2018”.

The Omuo Ekiti-born politician appealed “to the leadership of the

party to be fair to all contestants at the primary , so that we can have a formidable candidate that can defeat the PDP.

“In voting at the primary, the delegates must think of a candidate who has the potentials, who understands the problems and the people . I have been a civil servant and I never imagined salaries being owed for three months and this I believe can’t happen under a people-oriented governor.

“The reason why the APC lost in 2014 was that, there was a disconnect between the government of that time and the people. The citizens and government must be on the same page and this is the reason why we must

pick a candidate that is loved by the people”.

The Acting Chairman of the Party, Mrs Kemi Olaleye , warned those tagging some members of the party as ‘decampees’ to desist from such

, saying APC has only one united family.

“All the contestants are our children. The SWC in Ekiti will be fair to all. We will treat everybody as equals because no law in the country bars anybody from joining any political party of his choice. Even Governor Fayose can join APC , but it is only that we don’t want

a character like him in APC.

“No aspirant must lobby SWC members, rather go and lobby the

delegates, that is where you can get your votes”, she warned.

