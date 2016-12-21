Former Delta Governor, James Ibori Released from UK Prison
Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from prison a few minutes past noon upon a court order.
His media aide, Mr. Tony Elumenor confirmed the release to Vanguard. Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his term midnight yesterday.
Expectation of his return home to Nigeria, however, remains murky as friends and associates, many of who are gathered in London deliberate on the future of the former governor.
