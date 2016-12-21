Former Delta State Governor James Ibori Released From UK Prison

Former governor of Nigeria’s Delta State, who was serving prison time in London on money laundering and fraud charges, has been released.

James Ibori was arrested in Dubai in 2010, after the UK had issued an arrest warrant.

He was accused by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of stealing at least $250m (£202m) from Nigeria’s public funds.

Ibori was sentenced to 13 years in jail in 2012 after pleading guilty to at least 10 counts of money laundering and fraud.

Vanguard reports that Ibori, 57, was released on 21 December 2016. It is not yet clear whether he would return to Nigeria.

Tony Elumenor, his media aide, also confirmed his release.

More to come.

