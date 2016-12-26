Pages Navigation Menu

Former IG-P donates learning materials to 160 students

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Education

Former Inspector-General of Police (IG-P) Hafiz Ringim has donated learning materials to 160 students in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa. The Information Officer in charge of Ringim Local Government Council, Malam Muttaka Ahmad, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday. Malam Kabiru Garba, presented the materials to the Education Secretary…

