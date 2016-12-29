Former NNPC boss, Kupolokun, heads Akeredolu transition team
The governor-elect also sets up a 158-member committee on Strategic Development and Policy Implementation.
The post Former NNPC boss, Kupolokun, heads Akeredolu transition team appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG