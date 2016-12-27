Found crashed Russian aircraft’s black box taken to Moscow for analysis

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced the recovery of the main flight data recorder (black box) from the Tu-154 military plane which crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday. The Russian news agency –TASS — citing the country’s defence ministry, said on Tuesday that the data recorder was found underwater near the wreckage of the aircraft’s cabin. The news agency also reported that the data recorder was being taken to the Moscow region for analysis.

