Foundation empowers 24 S/E entrepreneurs with N50m

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA -TWENTY –FOUR young entrepreneurs from the South East geo-political zone have been empowered by Intafact Hero’s Foundation, a Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative of Intafact Beverages Limited, with N50 million to enable them expand their businesses.

The youths received amounts ranging from N350000 to N5.5 million each depending on the nature of their businesses.

The beneficiaries, whose ages ranged from18 to 35 years, were people who reside the South East Region or operate their businesses in the zone, and were managing their businesses on a full time basis.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Intafact Hero’s Foundation, His Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, The Obi of Onitsha, said the programme was aimed at creating and developing a local culture of business entrepreneurship among young people in the South East, by encouraging and promoting business skills.

He said that the beneficiaries would, in addition to the money, be trained on business rudiments and would be closely monitored, hoping that they would emerge as world renowned entrepreneurs’ in the near future.

Igwe Achebe said: “Over six months ago, exactly on March 15th 2016, we launched the Intafact Hero’s Kickstart programme. In launching this programme we sowed a seed. This seed was planted to help turn around the lives of our youths in the South East Region and consequently improve the economic prosperity of the region.

“Today, we are gathered again to witness the ‘first fruits’ of this seed. Over the past few months there have been a series of activities which culminated into the award ceremony.

“The programme demonstrates our commitment towards poverty alleviation and sustainable enterprise development in the South East Region, which is our area of operation. The programme is designed to assist young people build enduring entrepreneurial business skills.

“Specifically, the programme is aimed at creating and developing a culture of business entrepreneurship among our young people, by promoting business skills, managerial awareness and material support through training, mentorship and provision of grants as start-up capital or expansion seed funds.

“The end objective is to ensure that our youths with bright business ideas, have an opportunity to turn these ideas into reality, which will in turn reduce unemployment by engaging them meaningfully through an entrepreneurship programme that will encourage them to bring their dreams to life.

“We are happy at the positive reaction which the programme has elicited amongst them. It is an indication that our youths do not want to wait for opportunities to be thrust at them, but would rather reach out and strive for themselves.

“I recall visiting some of the applicants during the training session which was organized as part of the competition. I saw in them high spirits determined to succeed. I am happy that for some of them, their wishes have been granted as it marks a new chapter in their lives. For others, I hope that the valuable lessons learnt during the training become lifetime lessons.

“We remain determined to continue to run the KickStart programme on an annual basis. It is our modest way of helping to engender a culture of entrepreneurship within the young men and women of the South East.”

Igwe Achebe said that arrangements for the 2017 edition of the programme were underway, adding that the process for the selection of next batch of entrepreneurs would commence early in the New Year.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Willie Obiano said the programme could not have come at a better time, expressing satisfaction that private organizations were collaborating with the government to fight poverty and unemployment by empowering its young population to greater productivity through the scheme.

“The Anambra State government is satisfied with the progress which Intafact Beverages Limited continues to make. Our position derives from both the perspective of a government in whose territory it is based, and as investor in the company. Intafact Beverages Limited remains a case study in the investor friendly approach of the Anambra State government.

The success of this joint venture between a renowned multinational company and local partners also gives expression to the determination of our government to provide opportunities for ndi Anambra to help drive the economy forward leading to a win-win situation for all,” the governor said.

Mr. Charles Obinwugo, the star winner at the award ceremony, who got the sum of N5.50 million for his new start up business, said that the grant would help him fully establish and expressed gratitude to the organizers for such an opportunity given them.

The post Foundation empowers 24 S/E entrepreneurs with N50m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

