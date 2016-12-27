Foundation to open elderly care centre, to run 3rd medical mission with free dental, eye care
The medical mission, available to persons aged 60 and above, is being held on late Grace Onaiwu Omoigui’s first posthumous birthday.
The post Foundation to open elderly care centre, to run 3rd medical mission with free dental, eye care appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG