Four feared dead in Akwa Ibom communal clash

No fewer are feared killed in a renewed inter-communal clash between the people of Ikot Offiong in Odukpani Local Council of Cross River State and Oku Iboku, Ayadehe, Mbiabo all in Itu Local Council of Akwa Ibom State.

The representative of Itu constituency in the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Idongesit Ituen, told reporters yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, that the matter had been discussed at plenary.

Expressing surprise at the fresh clash after a supposed 2005 truce, the lawmaker described the attack as criminally-motivated because “it occurred when the people of Oku Iboku and adjoining villages were about to harvest their crops.”

He alleged that after successfully scaring the indigenes, the assailants stole farm produce and boat engines.Ituen added: “It was actually a surprise attack and life has been lost. About four people have allegedly been reported dead and all outboard engines by the riverside have been carted away.

“When the people ran away, they used the opportunity to harvest their crops. So there is a criminal intent.”He stated that the legislature had passed a resolution calling on Governor Udom Emmanuel to deploy security agents in the area.

Ituen appealed to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to send relief material to the victims.The council’s caretaker chairman, Mrs. Elsie Esara, in a chat, said the situation had been brought under control by the military and police.She added that all concerned authorities, including the Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo, had been notified.

