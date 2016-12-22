Francisca Ordega: Super Falcons star signs for Sidney FC

She now becomes the first African player to play in the Westfield W-League.

After a successful 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations campaign with the Super Falcons of Nigeria, Francisca Ordega has joined Australian side Sidney FC.

Ordega was part of the Super Falcons squad that won the 2016 AWCON in Cameroon .

The Super Falcons forward was playing in the United States with the Washington Spirit but has now joined Australian side Sydney FC for the remainder of the W-League 2016/17 season.

"I’m really pleased to be signing with a club of Sydney FC’s stature," she told the club website.

"I’ve played against the Matildas [Australian national side] and I know the quality of players Australia produce.

"I know it’s going to be a challenge playing in the Westfield W-League but it’s one I’m looking forward to."

Sidney FC head coach Dan Barrett is excited with the signing of Ordega and believes her qualities will help improve the team.

"Francisca is an exciting player who is going to bring a lot of attacking flair and speed to our team," Barrett said.

"She’s a player who’s got that cutting edge and is the finishing touch to what is already a fantastic attacking squad.

"She gives us another dimension up top, she likes to get in behind the back four and is an attacking weapon who brings something different to the squad.

"She will give us a huge lift as we head into the business end of the season."

The 23-year-old forward will he hoping to able to play in Sidney FC’ Friday night’s home clash against the Brisbane Roar at Lambert Park.

