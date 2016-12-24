Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Frank Lampard keen on Chelsea return but leaving options open – SkySports

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Frank Lampard keen on Chelsea return but leaving options open
SkySports
Frank Lampard has told Soccer AM he would love to return to Chelsea but has no plans to decide on his next move before January. The Blues legend is the club's all-time record goalscorer and a three-time Chelsea player of the year, but is now a free
Aguero 'didn't care' about fines – LampardESPN FC
Chelsea News: Frank Lampard recalls Rafa Benitez telling off on Soccer AMDaily Star
REVEALED: Aguero's priceless response to Man City fining him for being lateGoal.com
Sports Mole –ITV News –Nigeria Today –GiveMeSport
all 27 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.