Freed Chibok girls unable to spend Christmas with family, residents say

The governor’s spokesperson denied the state government stopped the girls from meeting their parents.

The post Freed Chibok girls unable to spend Christmas with family, residents say appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

