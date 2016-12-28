Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

French man arrested in Sambisa Forest in charge of repairing Boko Haram equipment

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Boko-Haram-500x300-300x180

There are indications that the “white man” captured in the Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian Army during a raid of the area, is a specialist engaged in helping Boko Haram insurgents to unlock and repair Armored Personnel Carriers, APCs, and other fighting equipment. Speaking with Daily Trust, a soldier who took part in the operations […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

French man arrested in Sambisa Forest in charge of repairing Boko Haram equipment

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.