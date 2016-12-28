French man arrested in Sambisa Forest in charge of repairing Boko Haram equipment
There are indications that the “white man” captured in the Sambisa Forest by the Nigerian Army during a raid of the area, is a specialist engaged in helping Boko Haram insurgents to unlock and repair Armored Personnel Carriers, APCs, and other fighting equipment. Speaking with Daily Trust, a soldier who took part in the operations […]
