Jidenna Singer, Uju Marshall cover StyleMania’s “About 2016” issue – Pulse Nigeria
|
YNaija
|
Jidenna Singer, Uju Marshall cover StyleMania's "About 2016" issue
Pulse Nigeria
StyleMania redresses major 2016 personalities and events and Jidenna and Uju Stella top the list as cover stars. Published: 11.41; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. search. Image. Jidenna and Uju Marshall for StyleMania bellanaija. StyleMania's "About 2016" …
The Media Blog: Mania Magazine returns
Jidenna and Uju Marshall cover last Mania magazine for 2016
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG