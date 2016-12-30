FrieslandCampina WAMCO sets track record in safety

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC ended the year with a new record in safety, health and environmental performance, recording four years without Lost Time Accident (LTA).

Speaking in Lagos at an occasion marking the achievement, the Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, Rahul Colaco, said: “People don’t wake up in the morning expecting to get hurt. In FrieslandCampina, we believe nobody should be injured while at work. That is why ‘Zero Accident’ is one of our company’s 4-Zero KPI’s (Zero Accident, Zero Quality Defect, Zero Lost Sales and Zero Waste).

“Zero Accident ensures that everyone working for FrieslandCampina, including our suppliers and visitors, return home safely and unharmed. This campaign is focused on simulating the right safety behaviour where safety values drive continuous improvement,” Colaco noted.

In addition to Zero Accident, FrieslandCampina WAMCO reduces cost of operations and impact on the environment with Zero Waste, using the 3R’s – reduce, reuse and recycle. Separation and segregation of waste (paper, nylon, food waste, plastic) from source has substantially reduced waste, which is then evacuated for recycling by LAWMA-approved third parties.

In September, the dairy giant was awarded “Company of the Year” at the Nigerian Safety Awards for Excellence – a platform that celebrates exceptional corporate initiatives that promote Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) best practices in the workplace.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria.

