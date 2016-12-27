From fake news to the burning Note 7, the 10 worst tech failures of 2016
While there has been a lot of growth in tech this year, such as the rise of Facebook Live and advances in the self-driving market — we’re taking a look at some events and products that didn’t have such a grand time.
The post From fake news to the burning Note 7, the 10 worst tech failures of 2016 appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG