Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

From fake news to the burning Note 7, the 10 worst tech failures of 2016

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

While there has been a lot of growth in tech this year, such as the rise of Facebook Live and advances in the self-driving market — we’re taking a look at some events and products that didn’t have such a grand time.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post From fake news to the burning Note 7, the 10 worst tech failures of 2016 appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.