Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

From presents to charity, teens explore meaning of Christmas – Standard-Examiner

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
From presents to charity, teens explore meaning of Christmas
Standard-Examiner
Christmas is a holiday celebrated by most of the western world every Dec. 25. As most know, Christmas is a primarily Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus' birth. While this holiday started out in 336 A.D being celebrated only by Christians in

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.