Petroleum tanker accidents killed 306 Nigerians in 2016— FRSC Corps Marshal – Vanguard

Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi yesterday disclosed that over 306 persons were reportedly killed this year in road accidents involving 338 fuel tankers and 692 vehicles across the country. FRSC-operatives. Dr. Oyeyemi …
