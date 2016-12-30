FRSC Convicts 264 Motorist For Traffic Offences In 1 Month In Kaduna

The Kaduna Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has convicted 264 motorists for various offences within one month in the state.

The Legal Officer of the command, Ibrahim Tanko told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the motorists were convicted via a mobile court conducted between Dec. 7 and Dec. 29.

Tanko explained that the motorist were arrested and charged during special patrol to ensure zero accidents through out Christmas celebration and beyond.

He said that the mobile court was part of FRSC mandate to prosecute traffic offenders with a view to bringing sanity to the roads.

He said that 54 motorists were convicted on Dec. 29, at Kakau Toll Gate, along Kaduna – Abuja expressway, where 59 motorists were earlier convicted on Dec. 15.

He said that 32 others were also convicted in Kachia on Dec. 7, 49 in Kaduna – Zaria Toll Gate on Dec. 9, and 70 in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna metropolis, on Dec. 22.

“The motorists were arrested for overloading, driver’s license vehicle license, tyres, number plate violations, and obstruction of marshal on duty, among others,’’ Tanko said. (NAN)

