Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Frustrations of making music in Nigeria- Pheelz ‘Mr. Producer’ – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Frustrations of making music in Nigeria- Pheelz 'Mr. Producer'
Vanguard
Philip Kayode Moses, popularly known as 'Pheelz Mr. Producer', is a young and multi-talented Nigerian audio engineer and music producer, who has since his debut with YBNL, been etching his name on the marble stones of the Nigerian entertainment …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.