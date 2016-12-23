FUFA confirms friendly ties with Tunisia, Slovakia and Ivory Coast

By Robert Kayindi James

Local football governing body, FUFA has confirmed Uganda Cranes friendly ties with north African giants Tunisia, European side Slovakia and AFCON reigning champions Ivory Coast ahead of the January 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The details of the matter and the team’s on going preparation programme were revealed by the Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic.

The team is currently undergoing residential training that kicked off on Monday and will continue until Saturday December 24th 2016 when the players go for a one day Christmas break.

According to the 47-year old Serbian international, nine players will be released from the camp on Saturday and 20 will return for training on Boxing Day. These will be joined by other six players before the team flies out to Tunisia on 30th December 2016 for a friendly match that will be played on January 4th, 2017.

The team will later on fly to Dubai where they will be camping and play friendly matches against Slovakia and Ivory Coast on the 8th and 11th January 2017 respectively before flying to Gabon on 14th.

