FUFA in quest for 4 billion for Uganda Cranes ahead of AFCON 2017

By Robert Kayindi James

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is in a quest for 4.39 billion shillings for Uganda Cranes ahead of the 2017 Total Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The development was revealed by the FUFA Finance Director Decolas Kiiza as he discussed the budget for the Cranes preparations ahead of the biennial tournament during a press conference on Thursday at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

“We presented our budget to the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Sports hopping for their response soon. At this moment, the budget is before the desk of the Sports Minister, Hon. Janet Museveni and we expect the best response,” Kizza told media.

He also stressed that they have never been disappointed by government and remain hopeful for a positive response from the concerned parties as soon as possible.

The Cranes have already kicked off preparations ahead of the continental tournament to which they return after almost 39 years.

