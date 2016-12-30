FUG Pensions Partners FRSC on Road Safety Promotion – Nigeria Today
|
Guardian
|
FUG Pensions Partners FRSC on Road Safety Promotion
Nigeria Today
Future Unity Glanvils Pensions Limited( FUG) is partnering the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) to ensure accident free celebrations this Yuletide. In this regard, the pension fund manager recently donated 500 reflective jackets, 20,000 copies of …
FUG Pensions partners FRSC on safe driving
