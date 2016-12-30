FUG Pensions Partners FRSC on Road Safety Promotion

Ebere Nwoji

Future Unity Glanvils Pensions Limited( FUG) is partnering the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) to ensure accident free celebrations this Yuletide.

In this regard, the pension fund manager recently donated 500 reflective jackets, 20,000 copies of safety information leaflets on tyre titled ‘know your tyre’ as well as leaflets on speed limit device to the commission.

Presenting the devices in Lagos, Managing Director FUG Pensions, Usman Suileman said the items were delivered to the FRSC to support them to ensure accident free road during this year’s Yuletide.

He said FUG has built the culture of partnering community projects, adding that it has partnered Lions Club in renovating schools in Lagos, and another organisation in providing support for orphanage homes.

“It is in that sense that this year, when we got the information on partnering with the FRSC, we were happy because partnership is one of our core values and we always look at the project because we will want to ensure that during ember month, we carry out activities on road to ensure safety of people traveling to their destination,” he stated.

He said the reflective jackets, would help road Marshals on the highway to control speed and reckless driving, saying that when they put on the reflective jackets, road users will know they are present on the road and as such they will drive carefully and at limited speed.

He said the information leaflet on speed limit device will be distributed to road users.

Sulleiman added that the information brochure on usage and maintenance of tyre will also be distributed to road users to educate them on use of tyre.

He observed that many vehicle owners don’t know that tyre has expiry date as such they buy second hand tyre that have expired and put them on roads.

He said the tyre information brochure, will enable the corps ensure that motorists get educated in tyre maintenance gauging and expiry dates.

Receiving the items, representative of Sector Commander FRSC Lagos, Eniola Ajayi, said the key point in the corps relationship with FUG Pensions is partnership.

He said road safety job is a share responsibility by everybody and called on all Nigerians to ensure that safety on the roads work.

He said the message on road safety should be spread to churches, mosques, and every public place, adding that all months of the year are the same and that there is no difference between ember months often associated with heavy road accidents and other months of the year.

