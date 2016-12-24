Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap Three Women, Youth Corper and Demand N15m Ransom

Three women, including a member of the National Youth Service Corps, have been kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Punch reports.

According to reports, the victims were said to be travelling on God is Good Motors on Wednesday when they were robbed at gun point and thereafter marched into the bush.

When contacted, the Head of Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FCT Police Command), Yemi Ola, confirmed the kidnap, saying his office has received a report of the case.

He said, “The report was made at Kwali Division from where it was transferred to us yesterday (Thursday) night; we took a statement from the sister of one of the victims who was inside the vehicle. I told them to come back today and I am still expecting them.”

It was learnt that the kidnappers have demanded N15m ransom from family of the victims.

While they demanded N5m from the family of the two sisters, the kidnappers demanded N10m from the father of Grace Oghene Edegware, a graduate of Accountancy from Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, who was deployed by NYSC to Lagos State.

