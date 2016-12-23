Full list of Headies 2016 winners

The much anticipated Headies awards has come and gone, bringing what has been an incredible year of music to an end.

Although there was no drama like the one witnessed in the previous edition, a lot of artists and award winners were notably absent.

At the end of the day, like what it was organised for, winners emerged from the different categories and below is list of winners for each category

Best video

Clarence Peters (Soldier)

Best R& B/Pop album

Kiss Daniel (New Era)

Best R&B

Darey Art-Alade

Recording of the Year

Darey Art-Alade (Pray For Me)

Hip Hop World revelation

Kiss Daniel

Lyricist on the Roll

Ill Bliss

Best Rap Single

Olamide (Eyan Mayweather)

Best Rap Album

Ill Bliss

Best Streethop

Olamide

Special Recongnition Award

Flavour

Album of the Year

Kiss Daniel

Artiste of the Year

Wizkid

Next Rated

Mr Eazi

Reggae/Dancehall

Patoranking

Best Alternative song – Bez

Best Vocal Performance (female)

Simi

Producer of the Year

Young John

Hall of Fame

Laolu Akins

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Shaydee

Best Collaboration

Falz featuring Simi – Soldier

Best Pop Single

Reggea Blues – Harrysong ft Olamide, Orezi, Iyanya, KCee.

