Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Full list of Headies 2016 winners

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The much anticipated Headies awards has come and gone, bringing what has been an incredible year of music to an end.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Although there was no drama like the one witnessed in the previous edition, a lot of artists and award winners were notably absent.

At the end of the day, like what it was organised for, winners emerged from the different categories and below is list of winners for each category

Best video
Clarence Peters (Soldier)

Best R& B/Pop album
Kiss Daniel (New Era)

Best R&B
Darey Art-Alade

Recording of the Year
Darey Art-Alade (Pray For Me)

Hip Hop World revelation
Kiss Daniel

Lyricist on the Roll
Ill Bliss

Best Rap Single
Olamide (Eyan Mayweather)

Best Rap Album
Ill Bliss

Best Streethop
Olamide

Special Recongnition Award
Flavour

Album of the Year
Kiss Daniel

Artiste of the Year
Wizkid

Next Rated
Mr Eazi

Reggae/Dancehall
Patoranking

Best Alternative song – Bez

Best Vocal Performance (female)
Simi

Producer of the Year
Young John

Hall of Fame
Laolu Akins

Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Shaydee

Best Collaboration
Falz featuring Simi – Soldier

Best Pop Single
Reggea Blues – Harrysong ft Olamide, Orezi, Iyanya, KCee.

The post Full list of Headies 2016 winners appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.