Full postings of Nigeria’s new 47 ambassadors

Dec 21, 2016

The Federal Government has confirmed the postings of the 47 Ambassadors, who were recently appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Ambassadors are currently undergoing a four-day induction, which is expected to end on Thursday. Below are the ambassadors and their postings: Abia: Obinna Agbugba (Togo), Adamawa: Salisu Umaru (Senegal), Paragalda Audu (Turkey), Akwa Ibom: Inyan […]

