FUNAAB recalls 23 sacked staff
Authorities of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB has unconditionally recalled the 23 members of staff whose appointments were disengaged over a month ago. The affected staff, it would be recalled, were sacked in tranches in November for allegedly writing a petition against the management of the Institution to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, […]
