Funke Akindele and JJC Attend The Headies Together For The First Time

Power couple Funke Akindele and JJC are no strangers to the red carpet, but this is the first time they’ve attended the Headies awards together. For their red carpet appearance, the celebrity couple turned heads as they looked as loved-up as ever, staring into each other’s eyes, and laughing like they had secrets and insider …

The post Funke Akindele and JJC Attend The Headies Together For The First Time appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

