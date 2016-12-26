Funke Akindele needs serious prayers to have children, T.B Joshua’s ‘death’ is near – Prophet Faleyimu

The founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr. Olagorioye Faleyimu, has revealed shocking prophecies for 2017, saying that the death of Nigeria’s renowned prophet, TB Joshua was near and actress Funke Akindele needs serious prayers in other to have children.

He also said the present flag Nigeria is using is a symbol of suffering and it needs to be changed. He made this known on Christmas Day in his church in Lagos. Read after the cut…



“There is a big tree in the industry disturbing them and this tree has to be cut off before they could be set free. Just look back, some years ago, you hardly heard about showbiz stars dying but there is something amidst them now which is seriously disturbing and it must be removed.

It is a battle though. They need to pray like never before so as not to lose another 2 stars before the year runs out.

A popular actress in Nollywood, Funke Akindele who was once in the Yoruba movie industry should pray deeply so as to have children. Without special prayers, she won’t have a child before she dies because she is destined to be wealthy and famous but not destined to have a child and stable husband until she engages herself in the special prayer.

Whosoever marries her must have another reason because the issue of not having a child will keep coming up and it will scatter the marriage.

If she refuses to do the prayer, she will end up adopting a child and by that time, she will be living alone without husband. Another grace she has is to marry a pastor who can fight the battle on her behalf with prayers.

Nigerian traditional rulers also need serious prayers because many of them will be kidnapped and they will die in kidnappers’ dens.

Many things will happen before the year comes to an end especially from terrorists. Heavy rain will fall this year and it will destroy so many things. It will demolish houses while many people will lose their lives in the process. So, everyone should be prayerful.

God told me to tell Governor Fayose of Ekiti State to be careful and he shouldn’t turn himself to God.

God said he should watch his mouth so as not to end his political career in jail. PDP will never rule Nigeria again no matter how much they try. Their governors will win some states but they can’t win presidency again. APC has 8 years to rule and they have spent just 1 year. APC won’t rule Nigeria again after 2023.

Yoruba and the North will soon form a new party that will take over from APC. The senate president will finish his tenure before the world black powers will push him away because they are the ones ruling Nigeria presently.

The world black powers have declared Nigeria as their target and their spirit is what is ruling the country. Most of the pastors in Nigeria belong to this secret society because that is where they get powers to perform miracles.

God said we are not worshiping him in Nigeria but worshiping money. People will realize their mistakes when the chosen one shows up to rescue Nigeria.



Buhari isn’t the Messiah. He is sent to punish those ruining Nigeria and he will do that for 8 years. The Messiah is a man of God and he is not in politics yet. He said peace will reign in Nigeria in 2025.

God said nobody should criticize Buhari’s government because his mission is to set the pace for the Messiah. God said APC and Buhari should be careful because they are not the ones to rescue us.

I have said it before that Buhari can’t face the world black powers, These powers held their meeting in South Africa to decide on how Buhari’s government will be. I said it earlier this year that only the rich ones will be favored in Buhari’s government because cash won’t flow.

Some of the Nigerian dignitaries won’t witness 2019 elections because the world black powers have listed 150 of them to be eliminated before 2019 and that is why they should all be prayerful.

T.B Joshua should be prayerful so as not to lose a child before he goes because his time is near.

There will be more increment in some food items before the year runs out. Boko Haram will not stop this year, they suck the numbers of the blood and the powerful ones have agreed with the world black powers because they are the ones using Boko Haram.

Three former and present governors should pray against sudden death before the year ends.

The Ooni of Ife should also pray so as not to lose his father in early 2017. Buhari will not succeed in the agriculture initiation he engaged in because he is not the one to use that idea; the idea is for the Messiah. Nigerians should not expect change from anyone in government.

Without changing the flag of Nigeria, the Messiah will change it. God said the present flag we are using is a symbol of suffering.

Any government that organizes prayer for Nigeria will keep seeing disappointment because there is nothing disturbing Nigeria from progressing because God has given us the resources to use.

One of the 7 points the Messiah will use is to stop prayers and engage in praises. Newspaper publishers should also pray so that they won’t lose 2 of them this year.

Journalists generally should pray against hardship this year because it will be difficult for them but next year, things may change for better,” he revealed.

