Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz reacts to Pastor Faleyimu’s ‘negative’ prophecy

Popular rapper, born Abdul Rasheed Bello, fondly called JJC Skillz, has reacted to the 2017 prophecy by the founder of Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Dr. Olagorioye Faleyimu, in which the pastor said his wife, Funke Akindele, won’t have a child before she dies. JJC Skillz took to his Snapchat to heap […]