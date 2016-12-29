Funmi Iyanda’s Change-A-Life Annual TV Show Hosts 2017 Special Edition #ChangeALifeNG

On the 1st of January 2017 from 9 am on the NTA Network, CAL returns with the TV show, bigger and better.

The show will host a panel discussion with key players in the following sectors: entertainment, politics/governance, power, manufacturing/production and technology.

The panelists will discuss the strides that have been made in advancing these sectors in Nigeria as well as mishaps and give their projections, hopes and suggestions for the future. The show intends to raise awareness on happenings in the society and also encourage everyday individuals to make little personal changes and continuous acts of kindness to help change lives.

In the words of Leyman Gbowee, ‘We must ignite the spirit of Ubuntu – I am what I am because of who we all are’. The show will end in a New Year’s Day celebration with Change-A-Life’s beneficiaries to put a smile on the faces by providing them with gift items.

In line with the focus of the Change-A-Life foundation, Ms. Funmi Iyanda has for the last few years hosted an annual live TV show, which is broadcasted on one of the biggest TV stations in Nigeria, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The show has fast become a highly anticipated favorite by the Nigerian public and as a result, has had the honor of several prestigious guests, including the previous Lagos State Governor as a part of the show and help present awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to changing lives and improving the society.

The Change-A-Life Foundation (CAL) is a social non-profit organisation founded in 2002 by Ms. Funmi Iyanda. The organisation aims to bridge the gap between individuals with great potential in academic, entrepreneurial and leadership spheres, yet remain hampered due to great need, and the individuals, agencies and organizations with the capacity and willingness to meet these needs.

CAL has partnered with individuals, organizations and government agencies to provide opportunities for people in need through various highly impactful programs. The Holistic Educational Scholarships (HES) provides children and young adults with academic grants, GAP Year Initiative is a one year intensive skill acquisition and capacity building programme, Women In Business (WIB) provides economic empowerment for women through training as well as the provision of start-up capital and loans and Children, Adolescent and Women Well-being (CAWW) programme is aimed at improving the quality of life of it’s beneficiaries. CAL also has as a part of its mandate, a high level of involvement in other projects and initiatives, which include but are not limited to the annual public lecture and Children’s day celebrations.

The January 1st 2017 show is supported NTA Network, Red Media Africa, Genevieve Magazine, 360Nobs, Grand Cereal, Tastee Fried Chicken (TFC), Indomie noodles, Shoprite, Cakes by Tosan, and Chi Farms.

The post Funmi Iyanda’s Change-A-Life Annual TV Show Hosts 2017 Special Edition #ChangeALifeNG appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

