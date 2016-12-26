Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gaddafi loyalists charged in Malta with hijacking plane

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in World | 0 comments

Two Gaddafi loyalists who hijacked a plane in Libya with 117 on board before diverting it to Malta had been charged to court in Valletta on Sunday. Under heavy police escort, Moussa Saha and Ahmed Ali, pleaded not guilty as they were charged with a number of crimes in the Maltese capital. On Friday, the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Gaddafi loyalists charged in Malta with hijacking plane appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.