Gaddafi loyalists charged with hijacking plane
Two Gaddafi loyalists who hijacked a plane in Libya with 117 on board before diverting it to Malta had been charged to court in Valletta on Sunday. Under heavy police escort, Moussa Saha and Ahmed Ali, pleaded not guilty as they were charged with a number of crimes in the Maltese capital. On Friday, the two men hijacked an Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 on an internal Libyan flight between Sebha in southern Libya and Tripoli and threatened to blow it up with a hand grenade.
