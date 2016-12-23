Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gale force wind alert for Cape Town – Times LIVE

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Gale force wind alert for Cape Town
Times LIVE
Capetonians on the Foreshore in the CBD battle a howling Southeaster. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 50 to 61km/h and escalate up to 88km/h in a strong gale. Image by: ESA ALEXANDER …
Stay indoors today, warns City of Cape TownIndependent Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.