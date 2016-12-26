GAMBIA: Activist wants Buhari to use NBA mediation panel – Vanguard
A HUMAN rights activist, Ms. Carol Ajie, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to explore the option of using the mediation panel of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to resolve the crisis over President Yahaya Jammeh's refusal to relinquish power …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News.
