GAMBIA: Activist wants Buhari to use NBA mediation panel – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in World | 0 comments

GAMBIA: Activist wants Buhari to use NBA mediation panel
Vanguard
A HUMAN rights activist, Ms. Carol Ajie, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to explore the option of using the mediation panel of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to resolve the crisis over President Yahaya Jammeh's refusal to relinquish power

