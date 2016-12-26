GAMBIA: Activist wants Buhari to use NBA mediation panel

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

A HUMAN rights activist, Ms. Carol Ajie, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to explore the option of using the mediation panel of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to resolve the crisis over President Yahaya Jammeh’s refusal to relinquish power after being defeated in Gambia’s presidential election.

Carol, who was recently made a global agent for change in a statement yesterday, said: “With your (Buhari) permission, a mediation panel of the Bar Association should help resolve the Gambian imbroglio and steer Africa from a regional crisis.

Some may say but NBA mediation committee on 2016 presidential election didn’t work, so how could NBA perform the magic of intervention.

“I suggest Mr. President in your letter to A.B. Mahmoud, SAN asked for the names of the lawyers, who constituted a mediation committee that didn’t demonstrate the will to call a peace meeting of the parties, because they ought not to feature in any further mediation exercise.

“NBA has 60,000 practicing lawyers, the association is not short of skills. I suggest a quick tip towards resolving President Jammeh’s tenure elongation bid. NBA ought to bring both sides President Jammeh and President-elect Barrow to sign a power pact. Jammeh obviously does not want prosecution for the atrocities committed during his 22-year reign.

