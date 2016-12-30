Gambia: Ban Ki-moon hails Barrow victory, electoral body offices reopened
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Friday made a phone call to Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow, to congratulate him on his electoral victory, a move that is expected to put more pressure on Yayha Jammeh to release power. In a readout of the phone call issued by his spokesperson, Mr. Ban said that the UN welcomed…
