Gambia: Handover to Barrow now – UN warns Jammeh

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The UN Security Council has warned Gambia’s President, Yahya Jammeh to respect the results of the December 1 presidential election. The UN also said Jammeh must carry out a peaceful and orderly transition process and transfer power to President-elect, Adama Barrow by Jan. 19, 2017, in accordance with the Gambia’s Constitution. In statement read by […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

