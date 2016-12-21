Gambia: Handover to Barrow now – UN warns Jammeh
The UN Security Council has warned Gambia’s President, Yahya Jammeh to respect the results of the December 1 presidential election. The UN also said Jammeh must carry out a peaceful and orderly transition process and transfer power to President-elect, Adama Barrow by Jan. 19, 2017, in accordance with the Gambia’s Constitution. In statement read by […]
