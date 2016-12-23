Gambia: Nigeria, Senegal, other ECOWAS members set for military force to oust Jammeh
“We have put standby forces on alert if he does not (step down) on January 19 when his mandate ends.”
The post Gambia: Nigeria, Senegal, other ECOWAS members set for military force to oust Jammeh appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG