Gambia: To President Jammeh: Please Listen to Reason – Freedom Newspaper
|
Freedom Newspaper
|
Gambia: To President Jammeh: Please Listen to Reason
Freedom Newspaper
22nd December, 2016 To the Editor To President Jammeh: Please Listen to Reason I am writing this piece in the hope that the outgoing President, Yahya Jammeh, reads it or somebody with access to him brings it to his attention…. December 22, 2016.
UN chief reiterates call for peaceful power transfer in Gambia
Jammeh must go: Gambian ambassadors
Gambia president rejects calls to step down
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG