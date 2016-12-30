Gambia: UN chief assures Barrow of transfer of power
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called Adama Barrow, the President-elect of Gambia, to congratulate him on his electoral victory and to reiterate the commitment of the UN to a peaceful, timely, and orderly transfer of power. In a readout of the phone call issued by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, Ban, said the UN welcomed and fully supported…
