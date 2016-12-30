Gambia: UN chief assures Barrow of transfer of power
UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has called Adama Barrow, the President-elect of Gambia, to congratulate him on his electoral victory and to reiterate the commitment of the UN to a peaceful, timely, and orderly transfer of power. In a readout of the phone call issued by his spokesperson, Mr Stephane Dujarric, Ban, said the UN welcomed…
The post Gambia: UN chief assures Barrow of transfer of power appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG