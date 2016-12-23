Game Over: Pastor dies from overdose of Viagra in hotel room

A pastor in Kenya has died of an overdose on Viagra which he took in preparation for a sex romp with his mistress inside a hotel room.

A Kenyan man of God, Pastor John Olang Abluza, has reportedly died from and overdose of Viagra after checking into a hotel room with his secret lover, eDaily reports.

It was gathered that the body of the 60-year-old Abluza was discovered naked inside the hotel room in a city called Oyugis which is in the Homa Bay County, while the woman he went with was nowhere to be found.

ALSO READ: “Sweet Death: Father of four dies during sex with secret lover”

The pastor who was also a professional surveyor, had booked a room in the lodging facility at around 5 pm on the day of the incident and in anticipation of an all-night sex romp with the woman, he took an overdose of the Viagra.

But barely 30 minutes after they went into the room, the woman was seen hurriedly leaving the hotel without the pastor in tow.

The hotel management called in the police after discovering the body of the late pastor though the identity of the woman could not be ascertained.

ALSO READ: “Sweet Death: Taxi diver dies during sex romp with married lover”

The Homa Bay County Police Commander, John Omusanga, who confirmed the incident, said investigations have revealed that the 60-year-old man overdosed on sex enhancement drugs, which could have led to his death.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

