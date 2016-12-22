Gaming market explodes for $91 billion in 2016, led by mobile and PC games
The gaming market continued to grow in 2016, with mobile gaming leading and PC gaming coming in a close second. Virtual reality gaming was held back by high prices of hardware and esports and video content continued to grow.
The post Gaming market explodes for $91 billion in 2016, led by mobile and PC games appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG